Radiology technology student endures summer semester affected by COVID-19, but is still eager for the future

Johnson and her other at an Easter event with her family. (Photo courtesy of the Johnson Family)

WADLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Second year nursing major, Brooke Johnson is still hoping to have a successful summer semester at Southern Union State Community College with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting her schedule.

Johnson is a radiology technology major, which requires much physical experience in the workforce, including working with patients, becoming accustomed to the computer technology programs and acquiring more knowledge of radiology in the classroom.

This summer semester, she is taking nine hours of classes, however all now online. Due to the pandemic, she has been instructed to stay home.

With this restriction, not only is she not able to have class or laboratories on campus, but she also cannot experience the clinical rotations at the East Alabama Medical Center that are generally required and important for learning her major.

Johnson and her brother after her first

day of clinical rotations at EAMC in

October 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Johnson Family)

As a nursing major, clinical rotations are imperative to gaining experience in the workforce. Johnson worries about her readiness for the fall without getting more experience in the hospital and classrooms this summer as she normally would.

“It stresses me out thinking that I’ll be rusty going back to clinical rotations after the summer,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s daily tasks for her major are going on Canvas to watch lectures and studying her textbooks for her assignments and tests.

“It’s basically like attending online classes, but as a first year student,” Johnson said.

She feels what she’s currently being taught through lectures is information she has already learned.

Like many students going through changes in school and classes, she wishes she could have the full experience in the classroom and at the hospital.

Johnson said she has had a few benefits in her classes from the effect of COVID-19.

“I will say, I am enjoying free time. I have taken summer classes since I have been in high school, so experiencing this ‘free summer’ has been relieving,” Johnson said.

She is able to go see her family in Trussville, Alabama, including her grandmother who sas recently been diagnosed with lung cancer for the second time this year.

Johnson and her Grandmother

at a Valentine’s Day event

before her second diagnosis. (Photo courtesy of the Johnson Family)

“On a positive note, I know that I would not be able to see her near as often if I did have clinical rotations and nine hours of classes to attend throughout the week,” Johnson said.

She also mentions her professors have been lenient in the courses she is taking, understanding

how difficult virtual classes can be.

Assignment due dates have been flexible and she is able to easily schedule Zoom meetings

with her professors if she needs help with her coursework.

“Overall, I know I’ll be able to push through this. It’s an unexpected time and everyone is going

through it. At least I still have more school ahead and this was never expected to be my last semester before I graduate.” Brooke Johnson, junior Nursing major, Southern Union State Community College

Johnson has been told classes and clinical rotations will begin as normal in August, for the fall semester. Like many students, she wishes she could have a “normal” summer in college, but she is still eager for the future and ready to be back “on the job” in August.