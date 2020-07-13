Smiths Station resident lending a helping hand during COVID-19

SMITHS, Ala.(WRBL)-Many churches in the community have come together to help alleviate hunger in response of COVID-19. Those a part of the community participated with these churches to serve others like volunteer and church member, Tasha Wallace.

Wallace is a member of The Church of the Highlands, in Columbus Ga. She partnered with them to help out those in need during this pandemic by handing out food boxes and volunteering handing out Chick-fil-a lunches to local teachers.

“I know there are people in my community that have bigger needs than me,” said Wallace. So I wanted to be a part of helping them as they needed it.”

After handing out hundreds of boxes of food for the tri-city area, the Church of the Highlands also partnered with several churches in the Columbus area to hand out food boxes. They gathered at Fountain City Church, which had six or seven different churches participating as well.

“I do believe it made a difference,” said Wallace. “People were driving up to receive a box and there were people who were walking up to get a box.”

Wallace said people who received these boxes were all thankful and appreciative, which made her feel blessed to be able to lend a helping hand to those who needed it.

To get others involved in helping serve the community, local volunteers would advertise with use of social media, The Truth radio, a Christian radio station, and just word of mouth. Wallace says she wants to keep the focus on others needs, instead of putting the focus on herself.

“When you put someone else’s needs before your own, you can’t help but to feel grateful and thankful for what you have been blessed with,” said Wallace.

In addition to helping those in the community, Wallace also helped handing out lunches to teachers. It was a great and easy way for Wallace to show them her appreciation and support during COVID-19, with teachers having to convert to a new way of learning for students.

Wallace is a part of the Campus Host team at The Church of the Highlands, and typically she is responsible for making church goers feel welcome and answering questions but as things began to shift they not only make church goers feel welcome, but safe too.

“We provide masks and hand sanitizers before, during and after each service,” said Wallace. “We also disinfect the entire sanctuary between services.”

Wallace is opening to help in any way she can. The Church of The Highlands, has weekly volunteer opportunities, so it hasn’t been hard to play her part and assist in the community. To those who are not getting involved with helping out the community, Wallace encouraged them too.

“It gives you a sense of pride and a grateful heart,” said Wallace. “It takes the focus off yourself and of course take precaution along with taking care of yourself, but being a part of the solution, it feels so good.