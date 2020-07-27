Students call for change at the Grady College of Journalism

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – The University of Georgia goes through many moments of its racist past being exposed locally and nationally. With the national attention of the Black Lives Matter Movement, this encouraged many students, faculty, and alumni to look past what they know and research more about UGA’s history.

On May 31, 2020, a UGA alumna released a documentary on social media focusing on the confederate monument in front of UGA’s arch, the history of the names of buildings on UGA’s campus, and more. Now, many students and alumni are calling for action from UGA’s President, Jere Morehead, and the University System of Georgia. One building that has received heavy attention is the Grady College of Journalism.

Grady College alumni have called for a change through social media by starting a petition to rename the college. Students within Grady are working to create the Student Council on Diversity Equity and Inclusion to address the college’s inclusion efforts.

“The dean of Grady College made a statement in light of these protests and movements but failed to recognize or empathize with it’s Black students,” says Gabriela Miranda, President of the SCDEI. “Then, Grady students started petitioning to rename the college’s name in honor of Charlene Hunter-Gault instead of after Grady—a known white supremicst. As a Latina and after speaking to BIPOC students, we felt we needed to find a way to address and hold our administration accountable this fall semester.”

Miranda is a rising senior at UGA and looking to make an impactful upcoming year. She says her as well as other students in SCDEI didn’t feel right returning to the fall semester without doing something to initiate change.

“In a college that trains the future of the media, we need more representation and voices for underrepresented students,” says Miranda. “To have professors who speak and look like me and other BIPOC students, to have Black students feel safe and appreciated.”

Currently, SCDEI is working to gain the recognition of the college and administrators. Their goal is to form an official partnership that includes monthly meetings with administration and town halls to have an open dialogue and hold them accountable. SCDEI’s biggest concern is ensuring others hear and act on the needs of BIPOC students.

SCDEI has looked into one obstacle that they feel will be their biggest obstacle to overcome, gaining the approval of Grady College’s Board of Trust. This board contains Henry W. Grady III, the great-grandson of Henry W. Grady. Henry W. Grady is known for having confederate relations in the 1800s and endorsing white supremacy.

Grady III made comments in the media about other schools attempting to remove his great-grandfather’s name from their school. He says that many things have been named after his great-grandfather and people have a misunderstanding of his legacy. Grady III felt great-grandfather’s heart was in the right place to try to build Atlanta.

“We understand Grady’s family legacy is strong at our college, we know there are many who won’t agree with changing the name,” says Miranda. “However, my hope is they put their tie to Grady aside and focus on the right now—underrepresented and Black students asking to go to a college named after someone they admire and can strive to be. Someone who would’ve welcomed them into the college.”

So far, SCDEI has connected other BIPOC students together. It’s helped others feel supported, through social media and seeing others taking action.

SCDEI says they are currently working towards the college being renamed after Charlayne Hunter-Gault, American journalist and one of the first two Black students to be admitted to UGA.