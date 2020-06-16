Summer vacation plans are put on halt as COVID-19 takes the world by storm

COVID-19 is highly transmittable and deadly, the travel plans of many have been canceled or altered in some aspects. Citizens are panic-stricken and have taken the necessary measures to prevent contracting the virus.

Roger Burns Jr., of Alpine, Alabama, summer plans were derailed by COVID-19. The 20-year-old intended to reunite with a relative that served in the armed forces.

Roger Burns Jr. is visiting his family for The weekend in his home of Alpine Alabama. Burns Jr. is enjoying the beautiful weather and is going to visit friends later in the day. Photo credits by Roger Burns Jr.

“We were supposed to take a guy vacation. My cousin is in the military and he is coming home around the fourth of July. His brother was going to join us as well, and we were going to visit Panama City Beach, Florida. We were planning on making reservations in March but there was an outbreak,” Burns said.

The greatest concern of the three of them surrounded the sanitization of the hotel.

“We didn’t know if the hotels were going to be properly sanitized. We didn’t know if the furniture would be properly disinfected. The desk attendants and housekeepers could potentially carry the virus. We would rather be safe than sorry, ” Burns said.

The group had several activities planned and were looking forward to spending quality time with one another.

“We were going to go to the beach and swim in the ocean, visit well-known restaurants near the beach, and catch up on old times,” Burns said.

Considering that the highly anticipated vacation was abruptly canceled, one may assume that emotions would be tense. However, the Alabama native remains optimistic and in high hopes that their vacation will soon ensue.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I understand that we are in the middle of a pandemic and everything happens for a reason. I believe this happened so our eyes can be open to certain situations. It is no big deal, we will spend time with each other soon,” Burns said

Though the coronavirus interfered with his summer plans, Burns is determined to relish in summer activities.

Burns is a recent graduate of Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, Ala. He earned his Associates of Science degree and he will be attending the University of Alabama this fall. There, he will continue to pursue his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. He made it his mission to exert himself by exercising daily and bracing himself for new opportunities.

“I enjoy exercising and being physical. I like to stay active, it keeps me grounded and disciplined. I bench press, lift weights, push-ups, and everything,” Burns said. “I love doing football workouts. I am going to continue to exercise every day to strengthen my spirit and body. Also, I will be preparing for the University of Alabama because it is a rigorous school. I will be preparing mentally and physically because I will have to learn new things and be open-minded. I will be faced with various experiences, so I want to be prepared as much as possible.”

Despite a change of plans, Burns is determined to thrive during his summer break.

“I may not be traveling to Panama City Beach, but I will continue to make the most of my summer break. I will continue to utilize my time in quarantine,” Burns said.