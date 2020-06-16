The inevitable quest for stability in a time of pandemic

Many people enjoy the cozy feeling of having stability as they’re going through their college experience. They find comfort in the fact that they can go to their classes and normal activities without the natural order of things being disrupted. Everything was relatively fine until COVID-19 entered the equation and sent a shockwave across the planet.

Since their initial plans were hindered because of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of college students are scrambling for a new purpose. Local Georgia Resident Jonathan Marshall is one of many who have had to retool his initial plans for the Summer of 2020.

Marshall attends Loyola University New Orleans and is a rising senior. He’s currently double majoring in English and Spanish and is also a devout member of Wolfpack for Life (a prolife club). He opened up about his circumstances and experiences being affected by the pandemic, and how they have taken a toll on his life.

“Three major aspects of my life were affected: for one, school. I’m an interpersonal kind of person, so the lack of true face-to-face really ruined the rest of my spring semester class. Without that human connection, I just felt alone,” Marshall said.

He explained how his extraverted personality was alienated from having to leave campus in the middle of the semester. He’s always been outgoing and personable, so not having something tangible to latch on to was hard to get accustomed to.

“Two: friends. Not even just with Madeline (his girlfriend), I was forced to leave so quickly that I only got to say goodbye to two of my friends. A lot of my senior friends didn’t get that chance at all. Being stuck in Atlanta when I should be with my girlfriend and friends really stung. I literally felt like I was in the wrong place, and I felt alone, too,” Marshall said.

Marshall’s desire to see the ones closest to him makes him feel as if he doesn’t belong where he currently is right now. His abrupt goodbye leaves him angry and sad because the virus never allowed him to get the proper send off to his peers. He also feels as if he hasn’t earned the right of being back in Atlanta because of the extenuating circumstances.

Marshall’s final remarks regard his attitude towards room and board for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Three: rooming. Loyola effectively kicked all of the upperclassmen off of campus due to social distancing only allowing so many people on campus (favoring incoming freshmen and sophomores). So all of a sudden, I have to find a place to live, where as before, at least I knew I would always have a place on campus. That certainty has been shattered, and with it comes more stress in this already stressful time,” Marshall said.

Marshall laments the fact that he has to pay even more money to find an off campus house after already readjusting to life outside of his school. It’s unfair and sickening to him that all of the upperclassmen have to get short stocked with a place to live because the campus only has room for so many people at a time.

Marshall hopes are that he’ll be able to find a decent apartment within driving distance to Loyola, so that it won’t affect his schedule for the fall.