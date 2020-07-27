Troy University AD says sports will take place in the fall

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

TROY, Ala. (WRBL)- Unlike other colleges and conferences, Troy University Athletics has provided a plan for Trojan fans in order for sports to take place in the fall.

Some conferences are cancelling their season for the fall due to COVID-19, but Troy University Athletics Director, Brent Jones, says he is confident they will have football, soccer, cross country, volleyball and basketball in the fall.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Jones. “Everyone health is paramount to us.”

After welcoming back scholarship players back on campus, they were required to be given a coronavirus test. They went through different protocols and new procedures that will take place to assure all persons remain safe.

As of now, for football season, Troy Athletics is at 100 percent capacity, but it can be modified per state, local, or federal restrictions. The goal that Troy Athletics is teaching for is to make football games as fan friendly as possible.

Jones said they would like to give fans the opportunity to choose whether they want to sit in a reserved section or social distancing section. They are working with the different vendors and concessionaires on pre-wrapped, and grab-and-go items.

“Over the past couple weeks we have sold over 1,000 season tickets,” said Jones. “Our numbers are tracking almost identical to last season, and last season was the highest number of ticket sales we’ve seen in a long time.”

Although things are constantly changing, Jones has high confidence that this season will go on despite some restrictions, but just in a different way for the safety of fans, players and staff.

Classes for Troy University start August 12th and this could alter some decisions that were made prior to. Troy University and Athletics are both doing their part by making mask on campus mandatory and keeping six feet apart.

The first sporting event and football game of the season will kickoff on September 5th at Veterans Memorial Stadium, as the Trojans take on the Golden Lions at Arkansas-Pine Buff.