Troy University Alumnus left unemployed due to COVID-19

Giles showing new s tudents wanting to do weather how to use your hands more when delivering the weather – Photo by Jessica Phillips

The unemployment rate is at its highest rate since 1948, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics

started tracking unemployment monthly. Many recent college graduates are unemployed now

due to COVID-19.

Cody Giles, a Troy University alumnus with a degree in journalism and a concentration in public relations, is one of the students facing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been involved in TROY TrojanVision, which is Troy’s students news station,” said Giles.

With Giles’ involvement in TROY TrojanVision, he’s gained experience and knowledge in the television field to help him further in his career. Giles has created many stories, done some behind the scene camera and videography work, has worked in production while also being an anchor for TrojanVision.

Giles was one of the main meteorologists and news anchors on the nightly newscast for TrojanVision. As Giles started his new internship, he had no idea it would be be cut short and leave him without a job.

“ I had an internship with a news station and about three months to o early, it was terminated due

to COVID-19,” said Giles. “I applied to the station that I was interning at with hopes of landing

this job, but unfortunately they hired some other candidates instead.”

He’s been actively at the students news station at Troy University for four years, and just wants

to be able to get a chance to show off his progress and passion. With having to pay off student

loans, Giles is looking for a job in his preferred field of broadcast journalism.

“Due to schools being closed, I couldn’t make a resume reel,” said Giles.

A reel is just a short piece of film that’s been edited to showcase one’s work. Many of those in the media and filming industry use resume reels when applying to jobs. To pass time, Giles has been playing video games, taken a trip to Panama City Beach , and also helps out at TrojanVision during the week when he can.

Currently, Giles has applied to about four to five news station jobs, but the pandemic has made

it a bit harder. He says he understands what he could do differently next time around.

“ I did not have an adequate resume reel,” said Giles. “I was also applying to be an anchor in

these major television stations, and my resume wasn’t good enough to get to my foot in the

door.”

Giles is currently working in the studios on Troy University campus to clean up and add on to his

resume reel. Helping around at TrojanVision during the newscast , helps him keep some skills up

to date while also a way to learn some new skills in this field. It also gives him the chance to

actually work in the editing rooms using professional tools.

Giles is just taking things day by day and trying not to stress about a job.

“It’s a tough world out there,” said Giles. “Which is why it’s good to get a job that can be

applied to an ywhere in any field.”