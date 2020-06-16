Troy University art student adjusts summer plans due to COVID-19

In a year warped by COVID-19, Wiley Wiggins, a sophomore studio art major at Troy University, recounted how their summer plans changed because of the pandemic.

Since Troy University sent the announcement about classes moving online, it was clear that the next few months would conflict drastically with any plans.

According to Wiggins, negative change began long before the summer break. They were frustrated that they couldn’t learn about things the way they had in a classroom setting.

“I wasn’t able to engage in class. I wasn’t able to ask questions,” Wiggins said. “I was learning, but not in the way that the information was meant to be utilized.”

Wiggins also missed several opportunities during the school year that they were disappointed they couldn’t experience. One instance was a volunteer job working with and learning from renowned organic sculptor Patrick Dougherty.

While Wiggins understood the decision to cancel the event, they were still upset that they missed such a fantastic opportunity.

At the end of the school year, Wiggins was sad that the year came to a close without Troy University Spectrum Alliance’s Second Chance Prom, a casual prom-like event held annually by the university’s gay-straight alliance.

“While it wasn’t on the same day as our anniversary, it was when my girlfriend and I started dating,” said Wiggins as they talked about not being able to plan and attend the celebration with their partner.

Later in the summer, Wiggins found themselves faced with a dilemma. They had been staying with their girlfriend’s family during quarantine, but they had no job and an apartment in Troy that was still charging rent.

Wiggins decided to stay with their partner and try to find a job in the area, though it proved difficult. Workers who had lost jobs due to COVID-19 and desperately needed income took priority in entry-level positions.

Wiley and Eloise enjoy their living room fort.

Fortunately, they were able to find a small income taking care of their partner’s niece while her mother worked from home during the day.

“I’m helping someone who would not be able to sustain their home if I was not there,” Wiggins said. They explained that it’s a mutually beneficial arrangement because it allows them to keep living with their partner and allows their partner’s sister to work and provide for her family.

Meanwhile, just before Pride Month kicked off, tensions in the United States erupted into civil rights protests around the country. Not being able to contribute opened up another avenue of frustration for Wiggins.

The time they have not spent playing with a 2-year-old, they have spent self-educating on civil rights, racism, and police brutality. Due to the risk of spreading COVID-19, Wiggins worries about not being as active in the movement as they would like to be.

“I wish I could protest,” said Wiggins. “But due to our family situation, protesting seems near impossible. I hope we can, because this is just so important, and we have to participate to build a better future for black individuals everywhere.”