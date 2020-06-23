Troy University Graduate Searches for Job Amid Pandemic

Nola Aycock is one of many young people who graduated from Troy University amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

After graduating with a degree in history, Aycock, like other graduates in the class of spring 2020, began hunting for a job. For this graduating class, work has been hard to find due to the ongoing pandemic.

“You can do a lot with a liberal arts degree, but that also doesn’t help in a lot of ways. There’s not a lot to help narrow it down,” said Aycock, talking about how they have considered finding a job in their field.

While Aycock has a degree, they are looking for jobs mostly outside their field of study. They said that the job field matters less to them than the job itself and that they are searching for any position in which they can earn a living and be happy.

“I’ve learned to think more broadly about my skills,” they said as they explained the work for which they have applied. For the most part, their applications include several office jobs, warehouse work, and an insurance position.

Since the pandemic became a part of daily life, Aycock said they’ve changed the scope of their job search to be lower-contact. Jobs they considered before, like a grocery store clerk, were no longer viable options because of the pandemic and the amount of personal interaction those jobs require.

Despite searching for a job well over a month, Aycock has had no promising responses. They said it’s uncertain whether or not the hiring process for these positions has been hindered or affected by COVID-19.

“One thing that I’ve always hated about finding a job has been the fact that it’s all kind of mysterious,” they said. “I apply for something; then, I never know what’s happening on their end. It’s not like school where I get feedback on every assignment.”

Aycock may not know how COVID-19 affects the hiring process behind the scenes, but they have noticed how employers have changed the interview process.

“No one offered to shake my hand, and wearing a mask is suddenly not weird,” they said, describing a recent interview.

While most employers are cautious now, Aycock expressed concern that employers won’t take the same consideration for the hiring process after the pandemic loses priority.

“My biggest worry is that they won’t [change the hiring process],” Aycock said. “A big part of the pandemic, as far as I see, that makes the United States a place with a lot of risk factors is that we don’t have worker’s rights that are as robust as other countries.”

“A lot of people- they don’t have sick leave; they don’t have health insurance; they don’t have paid time off,” Aycock continued. “If they get sick, what do they do? They just come in, anyway because if they don’t, then they’ll starve and die.”

Aycock said they are worried that without a change in how businesses hire and maintain workers, the United States is setting the stage for an endless cycle. However, they do have some hope that some fields are heading in the right direction.

“Speaking more optimistically, I do hope that remote work will become more acceptable after the pandemic,” Aycock said. “Now that it’s been necessary for a lot of industries and individuals, it’ll become more widespread.”