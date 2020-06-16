Troy University student deals with canceled study abroad trip due to COVID-19

“Oye mi nombre es Ryann,” is what Troy University senior, Ryann Bartholomew, would’ve said as she arrived in Cuba this summer, if not for COVID-19. Bartholomew is a senior broadcast journalism major with a minor in Spanish from Montgomery, Alabama.

“I felt defeated. I was so sad, because I worked so hard for this trip,” said Bartholomew.

Prior to COVID19, Bartholomew had plans to travel to Cuba, but not just for vacation also a study abroad learning experience. She was so passionate about this trip because of her interest in their education system, she wanted to see it for her own eyes.

Being also so intrigued by Cuba’s education system, Bartholomew also wanted to sharpen her Spanish while there, and experience an authentic Cuban lifestyle. She has also been studying Spanish on and off since five-years-old, but became fluent beginning her freshman year of college.

Along with Spanish, she has also studied German, French and Latin. Before the cancellation of the study abroad trip, she worked day and night at Hooters to save up money. After also working hard, applying for grants, obtaining recommendation letters it was very devastating to hear the news of the trip being canceled.

“Thankfully, I still received the credits I needed for this trip in order to graduate on time,” said

Bartholomew.

Students had the option of dropping the study abroad class or doing projects about Cuba to receive the six credits for the course. Understanding the conditions and state the world is in at the moment, Bartholomew knew she had to just face the fact and find new things to contour this summer.

Gardening is a hobby that Bartholomew has picked up since the quarantine.







“The quarantine made me challenge myself a lot, in result I’ve found a new hobby that’s peaceful,” said Bartholomew. “I also love herbs, all of them.”

Along with gardening, she has also participated in protests this past week in her hometown, Montgomery, Ala. after the death of a George Floyd, who was unarmed and killed unlawfully by a

former Minneapolis police officer.

“I went to protest simply because I’m black and my life matters,” said Bartholomew. “With my family history, them helping the freedom riders in Montgomery, living next door to Martin Luther King Jr., It’s only right for me to take a stand and continue to do the same thing they would do and would want me to do.”

Bartholomew’s plans for the summer have took a detour, but luckily she got some good out of it. She

returned to work and was promoted to bartender, after her job was shut down due to coronavirus. As far as other trips go, Bartholomew is unsure.

“I’m still kind of scared to travel anymore at the moment with the virus still going around heavily, but we will see in the future,” said Bartholomew. “I am really just focused on graduation in July.”