UA student talks financial impact of COVID-19

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

COVID-19 has caused changes to daily life across the United States, including unemployment due to economic disruption. The number of unemployed Americans grew by more than 14 million in February with the number swelling to 20.5 million in May 2020.

University of Alabama graduate Kyndall Thomas’s plans to work after graduating ground to a halt as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S.

“I always knew I wanted to be a physician and be employed, but COVID caused me to take time to focus solely on school,” Thomas said.

Thomas was an undergrad student majoring in biology on a medical track before graduating in December 2019. Before the interruption caused by the pandemic, her initial plan was to apply to grad school, graduate, and apply to medical school.

Kyndall attending Alpha Kappa Alpha Founder’s Day function (Photo by Kyndall Thomas)

She applied to a number of schools for graduate school including UAB before being terminated from both her jobs.

“I kept two jobs in school and once I graduated and my positions were terminated, I had to file for unemployment immediately,” Thomas said.

As a campus resident assistant and medical scribe at DCH, the economic recession caused delays in her acceptance letter responses and uncertainty.

Thomas recalls traveling to Montgomery, Ala. to inquire about an unemployment plan when she was turned away after being told they had given their 400-ticket quota for the day. COVID caused a major delay for the Department of Labor.

The next day she returned at 2 a.m. and waited in line for four hours before being seen to create an unemployment plan after she did not receive payment for two weeks.

“I spoke to a former co-worker after being discouraged and she told me to take this time to focus solely on summer classes and myself,” Thomas said.

For Thomas, unemployment meant moving back home and searching for work that would help her to make money on her own time. She created her own beauty eyelash business, Entice Minks, to compensate for unemployment after spending more time with her sister who is also in the beauty industry.

Managing costs, employee payment, and safety during the pandemic has caused many employees to work from home permanently or start their own at-home businesses.

“Although I could not go through with my initial plan to work and attend grad school on campus, I felt like creating my own business plan would be a great opportunity to make my own money while still focusing on grad school and summer classes,” Thomas said.

Even at home, business can be hard to uphold due to the lack of people willing to leave their homes. Thomas plans to continue utilizing her business, unemployment, and finish graduate school summer classes.

After graduating graduate school, she intends to apply to 15 medical schools with her top three being UAB, Morehouse, and Meharry.

“It has been hard trying to stay positive with the uncertainty and large delay in hearing back from schools and unemployment offices, but I am blessed to still be in school and finding new ways to make money,” Thomas. You can reach Thomas on Instagram, @the.kynren and her business profile @enticeminks for updates.