UGA Student speaks on summer of changes

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

Earlier this year, University of Georgia journalism major Willie Daniely III imagined his summer to be full of adventure in the city by interning at a national news station.

Daniely on vacation in the Dominican Republic in March 2020.

Through Daniely’s involvement in UGA’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists chapter, he learned of a fellowship with NBC’s Today show in New York and immediately applied. Later, he found out about the CNN Ted Turner Maverick internship and also applied for it.

“I’m always aiming high because the worst they could do is say no,” Daniely said.

He received offers from both programs in early March 2020 while he was on a spring break trip in the Dominican Republic. When he came back home to Atlanta, those offers changed quickly due to COVID19.

The Today show internship was cancelled, so he accepted the CNN internship. That internship was later cancelled also and he was left with no other options at that time.

“I first heard [of the changes] in early March, but I didn’t hear back until April,” Daniely said.

When he heard back from both places, they presented new offers that fit under the conditions.

One of Daniely’s NBC workshop meetings, featuring advice from industry professionals

Daniely walking with his dog, Jazzy

Daniely on the set of Morning Express during his internship in 2017

“The Turner internship was paid, so they’re paying me half of the summer even though it was cancelled. The NBC internship is offering workshops to network with anchors and fellow students,” Daniely said.

Even though his summer Aside from his internship, Daniely also has summer classes and works as a policy advisor for UGA’s Student Government Association. During his time at home, he also takes his dog, Jazzy, out for walks.

Despite not being able to complete his CNN internship, Daniely said that it sounded like an amazing opportunity. He then reflected on his earlier internship with CNN with the show Morning Express with Robin Meade.

Daniely featured in a segment of Morning Express

“I really enjoyed my internship. Everyone, even executives and anchors, were very down to earth and helpful,” Daniely said. “As an intern, you have amazing resources, like people and facilities at your disposal. It would be foolish not to take advantage of that.”

During his time at work, he was able to use the studio and equipment to make a reel.

“I wish I had that now because my 17-year-old self did not appreciate it enough,” Daniely said.

Daniely pictured with Hines Ward and Coy Wire, both of HLN

Also during his internship, he had a particular focus on sports and spent time around CNN sports anchors and former football players Hines Ward and Coy Wire. When Daniely went back to campus, he was remembered by the reporters who featured him in a game day report during the UGA football season.

While working this summer, Daniely is looking forward to the future because he is a rising senior at UGA and he hopes to celebrate his birthday in August.

“My mind is set on August for my 21st birthday. I’m also hoping for normalcy in order to plan a party. I have two months,” Daniely said.