UWA Football Players Return to Campus

The National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled all spring seasons due to the coronavirus, which left a lot of people hoping for a fall season. On June 15, the University of West Alabama began training for the upcoming 2020 fall season.

UWA football athlete Tyriq Martin is a wide receiver and has high hopes for this upcoming season.

“I’m thinking about how everything will play out, I think we will be prepared if everyone is working how they are supposed to,” said Martin.

Martin has been playing football since the age of five and this has been the first time that he hasn’t been able to do what he loves. Since the pandemic, Martin has been pushing himself to get better. When alone he works on his foot work and getting his speed up.

Not all players returned to campus, it was not mandatory. If the players feel unsafe at any time during the workout, they can return home. Multiple workouts are held daily so less people are in the weight room or field at the same time. No players are required to be tested for COVID-19 but if symptoms are shown they are asked to be tested.

When he returned back on campus for workouts they were separated into groups. In each group there are eight players. When arriving to workouts each day they must have their temperatures taken to make sure no one has a fever which is one of the symptoms of COVID-19. The players are also asked a series of questions, including if they have signs of any symptoms, and if they have been around someone who has tested positive.

While working out, each player must wear a mask and remain six feet apart, only inside the weight room. In the weight room they are spaced out using every other rack. After each use, they spray and wipe down all the equipment.

During outside workouts no face masks are required but maintaining a six ft distance still is. Whole team workouts are held every Tuesday and Thursday, but they only do small group activities.

“I love the game so whatever it takes for me to get it back I will do it.” He doesn’t mind doing more to stay stuff to play football,” said Martin.

Martin thinks they will be prepared for the season if all his teammates set their minds to it and push themselves.

“We have to motivate each other to get better every day, even if we have fans in the stands this season or not,” Martin said.

With football being a physical contact sport, it has been hard for coaches to find things for their players to do. It is going to be hard to start practices back fully padded and wearing helmets and a face mask while staying apart.