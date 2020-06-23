UWG graduate’s employment opportunities vanish due to COVID-19

After four years of classes, studying and extracurricular activities, seniors expect to walk across a stage in their caps and gowns. They put in countless hours of studying to prepare for careers and their future.

The Class of 2020 has spent four years of predicting their future to only face something no one expected, a pandemic. Obstacles come and go in any career pathway. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has created a pathway that is difficult to navigate. Due to the economic disruption COVID-19 has caused, recent college graduates are being denied jobs left and right.

In May, Savannah Payne became a first-generation college graduate. She graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in political science and minor in criminology. Payne also gained her paralegal certification through the University of Georgia, an American Bar Association accredited institution.

“After speaking with multiple legal recruiters, it has never been so hard to find a job in this profession,” said Payne. “Graduating college is such a fortunate opportunity, I just happened to graduate at a rather unfortunate time.”

Throughout college, Payne worked a full-time job to support herself financially. She did not take out student loans and finished college debt free. However, Payne lost her job on the rise of COVID-19.

“In February 2020, I was laid off from my job as an Office and HR Manager for a construction company located in my hometown,” said Payne. “This meant that I lost my job just before the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.”

After losing her job, Payne decided to take a break from working. She focused on finishing school, while living off her savings.

Shortly after Payne lost her job, COVID-19 became a pandemic. People began to experience hardships as the economy spiraled, and unemployment rates increased.

“I was no longer the only person who had been laid off, but there were thousands that were losing their jobs,” said Payne.\

Payne doing her work as a CASA volunteer online, during the pandemic.

(Photo Credit: Rhianna Bell)

Since graduating in May, Payne has applied for over 25 job positions. However, she has only heard back from two employers. One employer emailed her to schedule a virtual interview. Meanwhile the other employer sent Payne a rejection.

“This is without a doubt the most stressful hardship I have ever endured,” said Payne. “Not only are jobs scarce right now in the legal field, but there is no security in knowing when things will change.”

Initially, Payne thought she would be able to land a job after graduation due to her experience as a paralegal in personal injury and criminal defense. Her plan was to return to work as a paralegal at a law firm or government institution.

Payne has recently started applying to jobs that do not relate to her degree, experience, or passions just to find a source of income. It is Payne’s goal to remain independent, whether that means finding a job temporarily or permanently.

“It is no longer about what I want to do but has become more about feeling pressured into finding an opportunity,” said Payne.

As much as Payne wants to start working soon, she does not expect that transition to come easily. With several restrictions, guidelines, and safety measures in place from COVID-19, work environments are not the same. Employers are also limited on how many employees they can hire, which makes the process even more competitive.

“The stakes are higher than they have ever been, because no one has proper resources for training or to take a chance on hiring someone with less experience,” said Payne.

Although Payne has not been able to learn from hands on training resources, she has not let that stop her from improving. Payne has taken matters into her own hands by using online courses to enhance both her communication and interview skills.

“I’ve taken a course titled ‘How to Ace the Interview’ in efforts to prepare myself for interviews, if I am ever given these opportunities,” said Payne. “I’ve also focused on perfecting my resume so that I stand out among other applicants.”

In addition to starting her career, Payne hoped to further her education this summer by preparing for the LSAT, an entrance exam for law school. However, that opportunity has been temporarily affected.

“I have always had plans to eventually go to law school when I was more financially stable,” said Payne. “And I intended to take an in-person course in order to prepare myself for the LSAT, but they have either been cancelled completely or moved to an online format.”

Because the upcoming dates for the LSAT have been postponed, Payne is not able to take the exam anytime soon. Therefore, her dream of going to law school is currently put on hold.

Despite the challenges she has faced due to COVID-19, Payne strives to keep a positive attitude. Payne is currently using her free time to increase volunteer work and recently became a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer. She looks forward to launching her career and preparing for law school, once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Above anything else, I am trying to remain positive and remember that there is only so much that I can do right now,” said Payne. “I am not the only person struggling, but our entire nation is.”