UWG student athlete hopes to start cheer season soon, despite COVID-19

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WRBL)— As universities begin re-opening this fall, there are several restrictions in place due to COVID-19. There are guidelines for general campus life but no specific ones for athletes yet.

Ally Denney is a rising junior and all-girl cheer team member at the University of West Georgia. Denney has been cheering for nearly a decade, with two of those years being in college.

As much as she hopes to resume cheer-leading soon, Denney does not know when that will happen, given the current state of COVID-19.

“It is harder to get back into it when you have been out of it for so long,” said Denney.

Before the pandemic, Denney and her teammates constantly practiced for their football, basketball, and competition cheer seasons. They also planned pep rallies for the university and volunteered through community service, between seasons.

However, most of the activities Denney and her team normally participate in have been cancelled.

Denney says that all spring practices were cancelled, leaving her and her teammates without any opportunities to work on routines.

“We normally have three practices a week for three hours, and the other two days are morning workouts at 6 a.m. for an hour,” said Denney. “We have had nothing.”

These precautions carried on throughout the summer, as scheduled stunt clinics and practices have also been postponed until further notice.

Stunt clinics are crucial to the sport, and Denney isn’t sure what her team will do without them.

“That’s where we get new athletes for the next year,” said Denney. “It’s harder to look at the new people coming in without that.”

Teamwork is key in any sport, and not meeting potential teammates or seeing her current ones can hinder their connection.

One of the biggest challenges Denney has faced in the pandemic is not seeing her teammates. She is used to seeing them every day, and not doing so has been quite an adjustment.

To stay connected, Denney and her teammates meet with each other virtually over Zoom. She says the meetings helped her stay motivated and provided a sense of comfort in a time of uncertainty.

Denney and her teammates are now also completing virtual workouts once a day to stay in shape for the season and hope that it will not get cancelled.

Denney’s goal is to get another one soon, with a national collegiate cheer championship under her belt. However, Denney does not know if the national cheer competition will even happen.

Even if the competition does not get cancelled, Denney and her team will have less time to prepare and must follow several restrictions to keep everyone safe.

If practice resumes, sanitizing mats, daily temperature and symptom checks, and using hand sanitizer will be mandatory.

“I don’t know the complete regulations we will have, but there is so much uncertainty. You just don’t know how they are going to do it,” said Denney.

Denney strives to remain positive and hopes to resume cheer-leading soon, despite the challenges ahead.