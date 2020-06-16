UWG student keeps positive outlook on summer, despite COVID-19

Summer break is a time of year students look forward to, especially after completing another school year. For some, this summer was a time to relax and enjoy a few months of freedom until fall semester begins. For others, the summer was meant to be an opportunity to grow personally and professionally.

Due to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, its strict guidelines and uncertainty, some students have had to adjust their summer plans. Students are postponing vacations, internships risk being cancelled, and travel restrictions make it extremely difficult to go anywhere. Regardless of the coronavirus’s limitations, some students are determined to make the most of summer break.

Photo Credit: University of West Georgia Communications and Marketing

Aaron Ashton is a rising Senior at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga., double majoring in Marketing and Business Management.

Ashton is involved in several student organizations. He serves as a Board Member on the Penelope Melson Society, Dean’s Council of Student Leaders, President’s Student Advisory Council, UWG Alumni Association Board of Directors and President of the UWG Blue Coats. Ashton is also an intern at Southwire Company in Carrollton.

Throughout the spring semester, Ashton developed a routine to maintain the balance between academic and extracurricular activities. Because of this, Ashton was prepared to adapt his summer schedule to COVID-19.

“When the pandemic hit our area in late February, I was told to work from home and haven’t been back in the office since,” said Ashton. “Classes also moved to a fully online learning environment,”

Aaron working remotely for his internship. (Photo Credit: Moses Ashton)

“As a student who never took any fully online classes before, it was hard to adjust,” said Ashton. “After a while, I realized that keeping an agenda with my calendar helped, which made things better.”

Although Ashton developed a new routine, planning out his summer still came with challenges. The most challenging part of adapting his summer to COVID-19 is making personal and professional plans.

“Since states are reopening at different times, it makes it hard to travel and travel safely,” said Ashton. “And with work it’s trying to adapt those more hands-on experiences to more of a virtual environment,”

“I was hoping to do more hands-on experiences and plant tours at work to learn more about new product categories at Southwire and their business industry as a whole,” continued Ashton. “But with COVID-19 I’m working from home and not exactly sure when I’ll be returning to the office.”

Ashton initially planned to visit some of his relatives out of state this summer, but events took a drastic turn due to the coronavirus. In addition to travel restrictions, one of the relatives Ashton planned to visit was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

“In the first few weeks, being alone and not having a set structure really took a toll on me,” said Ashton. “What didn’t make things better is that at the time, my uncle from Connecticut contracted COVID-19,”

“He had to be on a ventilator most of the time,” continued Ashton. “It was hard to be so far away knowing that he was fighting for his life for a month plus, and not being there to support him.”

Aaron Ashton and the 2019-2020 UWG Blue Coats. (Photo Credit: UWG Blue Coats)

Photo Credit: UWG Student Government Association

Ashton credits his friends and busy work schedule for bringing him through that difficult time. Having the support of his peers is what motivated Ashton to keep a positive attitude and stay focused. He strives to make the most of his summer, despite the challenges COVID-19 has created.

Aaron Ashton and a group of employees at Southwire. (Photo Credit: Southwire)

“Currently I’m still working from home for Southwire,” said Ashton. “Now that school is done for the summer, I’m getting out a little more and taking more time for myself, which was much needed.”