Warner Robins brothers reflect on summer opportunities missed due to COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Summer is a highly anticipated time for just about every student in the world. In March, the world shut down due to the global spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

As a result, thousands of college students in many states were given just days to pack their things and vacate their dorms and apartments to remain in compliance with the Shelter in Place Order. What would become of the summer plans of those students?

With the extensions of the Shelter in Place Order, brothers Cory and Jordan Brown are among those whose summer plans were impacted by the pandemic. For 17-year-old Jordan, the summer of COVID-19 thwarted some very memorable and important moments. “My summer plans were to intern and shadow under different doctors to see if cardiology is the career I truly want,” Jordan said.

Jordan Brown enjoying a walk in his neighborhood. (Photo by Jada Carswell)

It is the summer before his senior year of high school, and Jordan is a participant in the Dual Enrollment program, taking college courses while earning his high school diploma. He plans to become a cardiologist.

“I had to change to online work, instead of doing in school college classes. This made learning a little more difficult however, I’ve adjusted slightly,” Jordan said.

Jordan also missed the chance to play summer basketball, a pivotal moment for any hopeful college athlete. “I was going to play AAU basketball in hopes of securing a basketball scholarship to help pay for undergrad and med school.” He hopes for things to return to normal and soon, Jordan says, “I don’t want to miss anything in my senior year.”

21-year-old Cory Brown planned to record an album with the alternative hip hop collective Sunday Sessions. Cory, who performs under the pseudonym BlaxkBone, also works as student IT support for Valdosta State. “It’s been a challenge, not being able to share energy with my groupmates. We really feed off each other,” Cory says. “It’s different doing it solely at a distance, but we talk all the time.”

An avid reader, Cory Brown skims one of his favorite books. (Photo by Jada Carswell)

Cory is a Marketing major, and decided to withdraw from summer courses, noting that his motivation would be lacking. “I am a visual learner. I like to be in front of a classroom, with access to my professors,” Cory says.

Those who had travel plans for internships and summer jobs are left with few options on how to recover from an entire summer off. However, there are still opportunities for students to learn a new skill or sharpen there are discounts being offered on various digital learning platforms, like Skillshare and more Youtube tutorials are popping up by the day.

For the Brown brothers, it is normal to roll with the punches, but they both agree that they hope to return to their respective spaces after August. You can find more information about COVID-19 and Georgia’s Shelter In Place Order online.