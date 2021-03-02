 

'A happy ending!': Couple reunited with engagement ring lost on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – You might have lost a pair of sunglasses after a day on the beach. But how about an engagement ring right after your partner popped the big question?

Anna Davis was with her boyfriend on Tybee Island Saturday when he got down on one knee. She said “yes” to his proposal, only to look down and see another surprise.

“Unfortunately, my beautiful ring somehow fell out of the box when we hugged and the ring is now lost,” she shared on Facebook.

courtesy of Anna Davis

“We are devastated but still hopeful,” she added. “If you happen to find it, please send me a private message. There will be a reward!”

Islanders flooded the comments hoping to help.

courtesy of Anna Davis

“Do you have a metal detector? Or know someone who does?” one asked.

“I have found 2 in the past so maybe I’ll have some luck…” another wrote.

The post was shared hundreds of times before it got to the right person.

“Sweet Mr. Foy here found my ring within 20 minutes of searching Tybee today!” Davis wrote Sunday.

She said she and her fiance are excited and relieved.

“We are just glad it’s a story with a happy ending!” she shared.

