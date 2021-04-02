 

April Fool’s Day: First member of California police department’s ‘BUN-E Unit’ makes first arrest

DIXON, Calif. (WFXR) — On April 1, the California police department introduced a new crew member, marking the first addition to the department’s “BUN-E” (“Bunny Uniformed Narcotics Enforcement”) Unit.

(Photos: Courtesy Dixon Police Department in California)

According to the Dixon Police Department’s Facebook post on Thursday, April 1, Officer Gyurina and his new BUN-E partner, Cinnabun, recently completed a 500-hour, 14-week training program so Cinnabun could learned obedience, narcotics detection, building searches, tracking and handler protection.

(Photo: Courtesy Dixon Police Department in California)

After hitting the streets this week, police say Cinnabun has already made an impact in the community by making her first arrest. She reportedly searched a vehicle during an enforcement stop, found suspected controlled substances, and helped take the suspect into custody without incident.

In addition, the department says Cinnabun works for carrots

Yes, this was an April Fool’s Day joke, but Officer Judy Hopps from “Zootopia” would still be proud of BUN-E Cinnabun for keeping the community safe!

