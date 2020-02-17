Arby’s and McDonald’s plunge into fast food fish war ahead of Lent

(WRBL) – A new ad campaign by Arby’s has targeted McDonald’s signature fish sandwich ahead of Lent. The ad campaign started over the weekend, pushing its new fish sandwich in a follow-up to last year’s chicken sandwich scuffle.

Some people give up meat from the land during Lent, part of a tradition beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending six weeks later the day before Easter. While traditions have changed as time pushes forward, typically meat is given up and those observing Lent eat fish or poultry on the Fridays leading up to Easter Sunday.

Now, a new fast food fish war between Arby’s and McDonald’s is underway.