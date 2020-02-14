Arkansas couple celebrating their 25th Valentines Day with the same chocolate box

VAN BUREN, Ark. (WRBL) – Life is truly like a box of chocolates for this Arkansas couple. For the past 25 Valentines Days, Arvel and Gail Ross have been going to Kooper Kettle Candies to refill the same chocolate box.

These high school sweethearts have been married since December 1957. The couple is proud of their family which has grown to two children, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arvel said that he gifted his wife the box for its unique beauty.

“I thought it was really pretty. It’s a lot prettier than some of the boxes you’ve seen that are just red, but that one, I thought it was pretty, she liked it and hung onto it for all these years,” Arvel said.

The couple plans on continuing the tradition of filling the box at Kooper Kettle Candies for as long as possible.