 

Butter burger? Sonic rolls out sandwich slathered in dairy spread

by: Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire

Sonic’s new Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger (Sonic)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Butter and barbecue sauce on a burger? You had me at butter.

Fast-food chain Sonic has introduced a butter-seared Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger to its menus for a limited time.

In addition to a dollop of smoky mesquite butter, the sandwich features a meat patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, two slices of cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and pickles. The ingredients are served on a brioche bun.

If you’re sold on those ingredients, you can grab the new entree for $4.99 during the month of March.

According to the website ChewBoom, you can get the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger for half off through a reward available on Sonic’s website and app.

This month, Sonic also introduced the Oreo Big Scoop Cookie Dough Blast and Oreo Big Scoop Cookie Dough Sundae. They’ll be available at participating locations through May 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

