Cooking with Michaela: Brown Sugar French Toast

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL)– Do you love French Toast? Well here’s a recipe to spice up your everyday french toast.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Heavy Cream

2 TBS Brown Sugar

1 TBS Vanilla Extract

1 Egg

Cinnamon

2-4 Slices of Bread

1 TBS Butter

Syrup

Powder Sugar

Directions:

Combine heavy cream, brown sugar, vanilla extract, egg and cinnamon in a bowl and whisk until the ingredients are combined. Place your slices of bread in the mixture and make sure each side is evenly coated, turn your stove to medium to high heat. Place your butter into the pan and let it melt, once your butter has melted add your french toast. Let each side cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown, once your slices are golden brown remove from the pan and drizzle your favorite syrup and top with powdered sugar or your favorite toppings.