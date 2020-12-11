Dog rescued from gator is now a deputy

A Florida dog whose owner rescued him from the jaws of an alligator in November, has been deputized by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Estero, Florida.

Gunner, a 5 month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, will work with deputies to help educate children about safety.

Gunner’s owner, Richard Wilbanks, jumped into the water in November to save Gunner from a gator. The gator had a firm grip on Gunner, who’s cries alerted Wilbanks. The gator even took the pup under water.

Video of the rescue went viral on social media. The video can be seen HERE.