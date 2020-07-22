Fisher: A Florida cat who really loves fun in the sun!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CNN)- Some things you have to see to believe–and Fisher is one of them!

He swims, he tubes, he paddle-boards—and he’s cat.

Fisher is cool, Florida cat living his best life out on the water.

“There’s really anything– nothing he hasn’t done yet. Maybe not a jet ski,” said owner Finn Williams.

Williams and Lorraine Ripp said it didn’t take long to find out their kitty could swim!



“His first trip was in a pool and, um, he went on a little floaty and he jumped right off and started swimming,” Williams said.

The pool quickly escalated to the Gulf.



“He sits on the helm and we’re going like 40 miles an hour and he just sits up on the front. And he’s looking into the wind, his hair’s blowing,” said Williams.



Ripp says Fisher is challenging the preconceived notions people have about felines.

“I think that people realize like cats are more adventurous than they thought and that, you know, they don’t want to just hang at home and be judgmental. Like they can be judgy anywhere,” laughed Ripp.