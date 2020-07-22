Fisher: A Florida cat who really loves fun in the sun!

Fun Stuff

by: Robert Boyd

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CNN)- Some things you have to see to believe–and Fisher is one of them!

He swims, he tubes, he paddle-boards—and he’s cat.

Fisher is cool, Florida cat living his best life out on the water.

“There’s really anything– nothing he hasn’t done yet. Maybe not a jet ski,” said owner Finn Williams.

Williams and Lorraine Ripp said it didn’t take long to find out their kitty could swim!

“His first trip was in a pool and, um, he went on a little floaty and he jumped right off and started swimming,” Williams said.

The pool quickly escalated to the Gulf.

“He sits on the helm and we’re going like 40 miles an hour and he just sits up on the front. And he’s looking into the wind, his hair’s blowing,” said Williams.

Ripp says Fisher is challenging the preconceived notions people have about felines.

“I think that people realize like cats are more adventurous than they thought and that, you know, they don’t want to just hang at home and be judgmental. Like they can be judgy anywhere,” laughed Ripp.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 94° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories