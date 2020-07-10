Fun Stuff: Friday, July 10 is National Kitten Day!

(CNN)- You probably don’t need an excuse to spend hours gushing over cat videos or pampering your beloved pet. But, today, Friday, July 10– you have one because it’s National Kitten Day!

According to the National Day Calendar, an animal advocate created kitten day to encourage people to adopt the pets. Doing so might be good for your health.

Studies show pets can lower stress and even looking at cat photos and videos can make you happier.

Scientists say we’re attracted to kittens and cats because they have features like human babies.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says about 25 percent of American households has a cat.