Hand washing: There’s an app for that!

by: CNN

Samsung is offering a new app to help people up their hand-washing game in the coronavirus era.

The ‘hand wash’ app for Samsung smartwatches can be downloaded from the Galaxy store.

Users can set reminders to wash their hands — for example, every two hours.

Among other features, it also has a 25-second hand washing countdown, five seconds for applying soap and the rest for scrubbing.

It can track your daily hand-washing — and give you a weekly average.

It’s available for most of Samsung’s smart watches.

