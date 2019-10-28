Feeding time! Thanks to many donations, Begin Again Farms wrote a grant to receive the right machinery soon to roll out the hay, so the horses 🐎 can get every bit of this and it won’t go to waste in the feeders. Just a side note: The horses are not the only ones with respiratory issues these days. Volunteers were working close with our rescues to ensure they are breathing freely and veterinary doctors are weening them off their Prednisone. You know it’s been a bad allergy season when the hay fever goes to “neigh” fever. Begin Again Farms are always looking for good volunteers and monetary support for this non profit.
Hay is for horses and so is hay-fever and respiratory allergies
