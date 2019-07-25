Meteor lights up night sky over Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people reported seeing a fireball, believed to be a meteor, soaring across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts Wednesday night.

Some Eyewitness News viewers reported the rare sighting around 11 p.m. and sent in video to Eyewitness News.

Viewers from East Providence, Coventry, Newport, and other local communities in Massachusetts had cameras rolling as the phenomenon happened.

A backyard surveillance camera at a Newport home was rolling as a bright light shot across the sky.

A Coventry man said he captured the night light show on his backyard surveillance camera in Coventry.

Here is a look at some of the meteors caught on camera:

We caught it too. pic.twitter.com/XmBAb4Qqhw — Jay Repko (@rayjethro) July 25, 2019 (Video courtesy Jay Repko)

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said there were reports of the meteor as far south as Maryland and New York City.

It is part of a meteor shower that peaks around this time of year, on July 28 specifically.

Michelle added that it is active until the end of August.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it. A meteor shoots across the eastern sky around 11 last night. Do you have video? Send it to ReportIt@wpri.com. Maybe we’ll air it on Eyewitness News This Morning! #wpri pic.twitter.com/U5KU1MDOzE — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) July 25, 2019

