Middle of Gatlinburg Skybridge is now 30 feet of glass

Fun Stuff

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge now has double the length of glass panes in the middle.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced Wednesday they have doubled the length of glass at the center of the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

There is now 30 harrowing feet of glass to walk across at the center of one of Gatlinburg’s most popular attractions. If you look down, you’ll see the 150-foot drop between you and the ground.

The bridge had to be temporarily closed in June after park officials said the upper layer on one of its glass panels cracked when a guest attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass.

SkyLift Park is a longtime Gatlinburg attraction that opened in 1954. It carries guests from downtown up 500 vertical feet to the top of Crockett Mountain. The SkyBridge opened in 2019. At 680 feet long, it is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in all of North America.

