NASA has now baked a chocolate chip cookie in space

THERMOSPHERE, Earth (WRBL) – Chocolate chip cookies have now boldly gone where they’ve never been baked before!

For the first time, a chocolate chip cookie has been baked in space, with NASA astronauts baking the delicious treat on the International Space Station.

The one big difference between baking on Earth and baking in space is how much time it takes. While it usually takes about 20 minutes to bake a cookie planet-side, it takes two hours to bake on the ISS.

More testing is necessary before the cookie can be approved as safe to eat, so they haven’t been taste tested…yet.