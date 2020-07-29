NASA plans to launch fifth Mars rover on July 31

Fun Stuff

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)- The search for ancient life on Mars continues with the launch of a new rover, set to take off for the Red Planet.

NASA is hoping to launch its latest rover, Perseverance, Thursday, July 30th.

If conditions are just right, the rover will take off on a rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and embark on a more than 62.5 million mile journey to Mars.

Perseverance is expected to land on Mars in February 2021.

Once there, Perseverance will study the geology and climate of the planet to help find signs of ancient life.

Scientists are also hoping the rover will test out new technologies to one day send humans to Mars.
           
This will become NASA’s fifth rover to explore our neighboring planet.

The last one to do so was Curiosity and that rover is still sending us selfies and many other incredible images.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 72°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 92° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 92° 72°

Monday

90° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

76°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories