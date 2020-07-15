New study: Dogs and Humans don’t age at the same rate

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — You have probably heard every year for a dog is seven in so-called human years.

Well, apparently that is wrong. At least according to a new study.

Scientists behind a study in the journal “Cell Systems” say the answer is simple: dogs and humans don’t age at the same rate.

Researchers came up with a new formula for you to use on our furry friends.

So, a one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human. And a four-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old. Then, when dogs turn seven years old, the rate they age starts decreasing.

