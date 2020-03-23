One pup just can’t resist the urge to sing his favorite TV show theme song!

NEW YORK CITY, NY (CBS)- Odafin is a German Shorthaired Pointer living in Manhattan and he has a favorite song. The one-year old puppy is a big fan of the Law and Order theme song and drops whatever he is doing to sing along when it comes on TV.

Odafin’s singing resounded with others on social media this week while most Americans are working from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Odafin’s owner, Pete Schultz, a writer for SNL’s Weekend Update, posted the video on Twitter saying, “This is as good a time as any to tell you that my dog sings along to the Law & Order theme song every time he hears it.”

Pete followed up the tweet with a shout-out to his girlfriend, Vee Benard, saying she created an Instagram account full of videos of Odafin singing to his favorite song.

The video posted with Pete’s tweet has been viewed over 4 million times since it was posted Wednesday, March 18.

Vee says Odafin, nicknamed Fin, was named after the character of the same name portrayed by Ice-T in Law and Order: SVU. It was all a coincidence, though, because Fin was named before the couple found out how much he loved the theme song. Vee says they’re not sure why it’s his favorite song, but they’re “not complaining.”

Pete tweeted that videos of Fin singing to the song “take up most of the memory” on his phone.