(WTVO) — Pepsi is marking the arrival of fall with a limited-time S’mores Collection.

The soda will come in three different flavors including Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, and Chocolate.

Toasty Marshmallow has a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.

Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.

Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.

The new beverage variant will come in 7.5 oz mini cans “to encourage mixing and matching your way to the perfect combo,” Pepsi said. The company offered several ways to mix the drinks: