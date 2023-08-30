FILE – A customer puts gas in their vehicle, June 28, 2016, in Miami. The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the …
FILE – A customer puts gas in their vehicle, June 28, 2016, in Miami. The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday, July 28, 2023, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
FILE – A customer puts gas in their vehicle, June 28, 2016, in Miami. The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the …
FILE – A customer puts gas in their vehicle, June 28, 2016, in Miami. The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday, July 28, 2023, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)