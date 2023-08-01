COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — August of 2023 has two separate supermoons in store for us: one on the first and the other on the 31st.
WRBL wants to know if you plan to check Tuesday evening’s supermoon — weather permitting, of course.
(WFLA)
by: Nicole Sanders
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — August of 2023 has two separate supermoons in store for us: one on the first and the other on the 31st.
WRBL wants to know if you plan to check Tuesday evening’s supermoon — weather permitting, of course.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now