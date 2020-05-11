Postcard mailed in 1987 arrives in 2020

A man in Iowa says he just received a postcard from his sister–more than 32 years after she sent it!

His younger sister mailed it to him from Arizona in 1987.

It has a photo of his older sister with the message, “A picture is worth a thousand words. Happy holidays!”

But by some happenstance, the postcard just made its way to the rightful recipient last week.

76-year-old Paul Willis said he went to check his mail, just like he does at noon every day, and saw the postcard in his mailbox.

After calling his sister to say thanks, the two were intrigued by how the postcard finally made its way to them.

Willis called his local post office and asked if they had any insight.

The woman he spoke to told him that many of the post offices were doing deep cleanings because of covid-19.

So, they think it was just found and somebody thought enough to stick it back in the mail.