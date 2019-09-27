Praying or Preying Mantises are an order (Mantodea) of insects that contains over 2,400 species in about 430 genera in 15 families. Today’s encounter caught my eye when this mantis was looking at a love bug on my table but then when he caught my presence he became more interested in me. He struggled a bit to climb on the smooth planter, then flew down to the ground before I picked up this little guy and he seemed to be my friend, or at least I like to think so. These critters can see like us humans up to 60 feet away and see three dimensional. Even their heads turn like us humans.
Praying or Preying Mantises will grab any insect harmful or not to eat.
by: Bob Jeswald