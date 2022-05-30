

(CBS News) – Queen Elizabeth’s love for dogs is taking center stage as Britain prepares to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

The corgi is top dog in Britain. The 96-year-old monarch grew up with the stubby dogs, owning more than 30. So, it may not come as a surprise that the breed, loved from Queen to commoner, will be showcased during this week’s festivities.

A four-day national holiday to honor the Queen kicks off on Thursday with parades, pageants, and street parties. “One of the things we’re going to see in the pageant on Sunday is a reflection of her love for animals, for horses, for her corgis,” says Sunday Times Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah.

Ahead of the official Platinum Jubilee events, the regal pedigree was pampered at the Corgi Cafe in London, a pop-up event over the weekend. Corgis enjoyed dog biscuits and “pupuccinos,” a canine friendly version of the cappuccino. Corgi lover Francesca Shortall says, “I love the Jubilee, I love the Queen, and I love that the Queen’s got corgis.”

Most of the Queen’s royal line of corgis are all direct descendants from her first corgi who was named Susan.