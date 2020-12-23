 

Ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike

by: Erin Dunbar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – America’s State Parks want people to start 2021 off right with a First Day Hike.

On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will be organized in all 50 states. And in Alabama, there are 21 State Parks to choose from for your first hike.

First Day Hikes is a nationwide initiative led by the park system that encourages people to get outdoors. According to organizers, these First Day Hikes are led by knowledgeable state park staff and volunteers.

The park system says that last year nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country.

Alabama State Parks with guided First Day Hikes:

You can learn more about First Day Hikes across the country here.

