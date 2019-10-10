S.T.E.A.M. filled with thousands of curious minds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students packed the Columbus Convention and Trade Center for the 4th annual College and Career.
Between 80 and 100 colleges traveled to Columbus to meet potential students.
It offered students an idea of career fields in science, technology, engineering, arts, math and science.
One student says it’s important for all students to attend an event like the career expo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss