Students packed the Columbus Convention and Trade Center for the 4th annual College and Career.
Between 80 and 100 colleges traveled to Columbus to meet potential students.
It offered students an idea of career fields in science, technology, engineering, arts, math and science.
One student says it’s important for all students to attend an event like the career expo.
S.T.E.A.M. filled with thousands of curious minds
