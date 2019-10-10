S.T.E.A.M. filled with thousands of curious minds

DONNA, Texas (Border Report) — A wide swath of land in South Texas has been cleared and the side of an earthen levee excavated to make way for new border wall construction that is beginning south of the town of Donna, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told Border Report on Thursday.

"On September 30th, 2019 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began clearing and grading the project area for new levee border wall system located in the vicinity of the Donna Port of Entry in Hidalgo County, Texas. This project includes the construction of approximately 13 miles of new levee wall system along the existing U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) earthen levee. The levee wall system will be very similar to levee wall constructed in the RGV area in 2008, but the system will also include all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology," CBP said in a statement to Border Report.