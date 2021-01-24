 

SEE: Bizarre, twisting skyscraper proposed for Manhattan

Fun Stuff

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Renderings of the Sarcostyle Tower in Manhattan, NY. (Courtesy Hayri Atak.)

  • Renderings of the Sarcostyle Tower in Manhattan, NY. (Courtesy Hayri Atak.)
  • Renderings of the Sarcostyle Tower in Manhattan, NY. (Courtesy Hayri Atak.)
  • Renderings of the Sarcostyle Tower in Manhattan, NY. (Courtesy Hayri Atak.)
  • Renderings of the Sarcostyle Tower in Manhattan, NY. (Courtesy Hayri Atak.)

(NEXSTAR) – A Turkey-based architecture firm is proposing some big changes to the New York City skyline.

The Sarcostyle Tower, designed by Hayri Atak Architectural Design, looks like no skyscraper on the face of the planet, with its curved, sloping design and sinuous curves.

“Sarcostyle” is a filament that makes up striated muscle fiber, and it’s easy to see where the building gets its name, given its anatomically inspired form.

According to Atak, one of the “impressive” effects of the building is “that it creates an image in the mind that is tangent to all of the other neighboring structures but does not exactly resemble them.”

It’s this foray into the uncanny that makes the design so unique.

“It has a transparent, ghostly stance in the city skyline,” Atak mused.

While there’s no plans yet to build the Sarcostyle on the Manhattan waterfront, just the renderings are enough to inspire awe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

61° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 61° 55°

Monday

75° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 75° 66°

Tuesday

72° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 72° 58°

Wednesday

66° / 37°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 66° 37°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Friday

58° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 58° 35°

Saturday

61° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 61° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
60°

57°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
5%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
57°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
57°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
12%
59°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
7%
63°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
6%
67°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
9%
70°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
72°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories