 

Tech company launches free virtual pictures with Santa

by: Mercedes Gonzales and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Christmas season is upon us and that would usually mean pictures with Santa Claus at the mall. One company wants to help families get that holiday photo, but virtually.

Tech care company Asurion launched a “Picture Yourself with Santa” service. The free online service allows people to upload any photo of themselves, family or even pets onto Asurion’s website, and it will create a fun holiday photo.

There is no payment or any sign up required to get a virtual picture with Santa.

To get your own virtual pictures with Santa or even just a nice holiday photo, first go to Asurion’s website.

Then you will start creating your photo with the “start your elf-portrait” button. There are a total of nine holiday templates to choose from, some with Santa or just a snowy background.

After selecting a template, you will upload a photo and enter you email address. Asurion says your holiday picture will be sent to your email address within 24 hours. There is no limit on the number of photos you can make.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

