LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A new attraction in Davidson County, N.C., allows you to ride a wakeboard without a boat to pull you.

At Elevated Wake Park in Lexington, which opened this summer, a series of cables pulls riders out of the water.

Instructor Dylan Mead explained, “We have a beginner line that's very similar to getting up behind the boat but where a boat drags you through the water to get up our cable actually pulls you up out of the water. It’s much easier. There are no other waves to deal with.”