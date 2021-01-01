 

The Camp celebrated the New Year with a dumpster fire

Fun Stuff

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Camp at MidCity is said goodbye to 2020 in such a way as to do the year justice. The Camp literally lit a dumpster fire at midnight.

The business allowed people to reserve their space to say goodbye to 2020 in what may have been the most fitting way ever. Covered seating was available for the event.

“Big thanks to AEC Site Solutions and our amazing Fire Department for helping us make this happen!”

The proceeds for every Fireball shot taken during the celebration at The Camp were to be donated to the Huntsville Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

