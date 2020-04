ATHENS, Ala (WHNT)- A few weeks ago — before the era of coronavirus social distancing — some kids in Alabama got together to talk trash.

Literally, they were talking about garbage!

One adorable five-year-old boy loves trash trucks so much that his mom worked to make it a theme at his past three birthday parties.

Jerry Hayes shares this heartwarming story of the Samuel Miller who has also formed a bond with a sanitation worker who operates one of those big trucks.