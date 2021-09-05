Upcoming outdoors events in Auburn

People sit on the grass at Victoria Gardens, in London, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. From Monday, social gatherings of more than six people will be banned in England — both indoors and outdoors — and Boris Johnson hinted that such restrictions will potentially remain in place until or through Christmas. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — As fall comes around and temperatures drop, more people are looking for outdoor activities.

Kreher Preserve & Nature Center (KPNC), a non-profit outreach facility of Auburn University’s Forestry & Wildlife Sciences is offering such programs and activities.

KPNC’s is located at 2222 North College St. in Auburn.

A list of upcoming events include:

Nature Walk: Hummingbirds Thursday Sept. 9, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Guided morning walks through the preserve with opportunities to socialize and learn, while enjoying fresh air and exercise outdoors. Nature walks are offered the second Thursday of each month fro 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Groups meet at the pavilion and happen the second Thursday of each month. No registration is required and nature walks are free. (cancelled in the event of rain.)

Nature Art Series: Tree Magic Saturday Sept. 11, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. A two-hour, hands-on art workshop where guests will learn about and create their own artwork. All materials are included. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is $20 per person.

Nature Babies – Ages 0-2 Loosely structured classes with teachers guiding caregivers in ways to connect with their babies and nature. Classes run every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Oct. 7 – Mar. 10); classes are free to KPNC members or can be paid for $5 per class. Caregivers are welcome to wear their babies, carry them, or push them in a stroller. Tree Tots – Ages 1 (or walking) – 3 Nature-based-play class where children are encouraged to use their senses to explore their natural environment and learn through play.

Fall registration beings August 2, 2021; classes are $60 per student for all 6 classes. ($48 for members) Forest Friends – Ages 2-5 Forest Friends is a hands-on-nature based education at the preschool level for children and their caregivers. This program is the third and final stage in the Forest Friends Series.

Fall registration begins August 2, 2021; classes are $60 per student for all 6 classes. ($48 for members)

Nature Explorers Homeschool Program Classes begin Sept. 13. An environmental education program designed for home-schooling families that offers a unique, nature-based educational experience. Classes meet on the 2nd Monday of the month for 3 months, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Two sessions are offered each year: March – May and September – November.

In The Garden With Cyndi: Tree Gardening for Wildlife Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. In The Garden With Cyndi is a casual gardening class for adults led by Cyndi Czerkawski who has been developing the gardens for Auburn City Schools for over 12 years. The class is a place for expert advice on a myriad of gardening techniques and practices and getting your hands dirty. Tickets are $20 per workshop with more dates in the near future.

AUsome Amphibians & Reptiles Friday, Sept. 24 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. A one-hour presentation on the “AUsome” amphibians and reptiles found in the state of Alabama and beyond! Admission is $5 per person and children 3 and under are free.

Fall Camp Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fall campers join the KPNC naturalists outside to explore our natural word and wildlife communities and discover new adventures all around the outdoors. Camps run from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for 1st through 6th graders. Snacks are provided; children should bring their lunch and a refillable water bottle each day.

Registration is $75 per camp day.