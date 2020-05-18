Viral: Flash mob style dance on Ocean Blvd kicks off night of revelry ahead of holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A surprise flash mob style dance popped up on Ocean Boulevard here, showing much jubilance after what’s been weeks of staying at home for many.

A viral video (source: King Yari Fields) shows the flash crowd on golf carts, mopeds, and motorcycles dancing in the street near 205 N Ocean Blvd at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The crowd appears in the video to temporarily block the street, moving along when the dance was over.

Revelers continued to cruise the strip along Ocean Boulevard throughout the evening, some ignoring the guidelines of social distancing and without wearing personal protective equipment. One group can be seen partying close together on a truck bed in this video (source: King Yari Fields).

Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach police department commented on Monday morning, “Right now, I can say we are aware of the video.” He had no further comment at this time. No charges have been reported in this incident.

Memorial Day weekend is coming up next, a time when visitors and revelers flock to the Myrtle Beach area to enjoy the restaurants, beaches, accommodations and clubs. Restrictions on accommodations have been lifted but many attractions and entertainment venues remain closed.