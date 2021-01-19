 

Vote for your favorite “Mask Up Alabama” contest video

(WHNT) – You have until January 28th to vote for your favorite “Mask Up Alabama” contest video.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama sponsored the contest.

A panel of judges narrowed down the submitted videos to the top 10 and now the public will decide the top 5 winners.

Each video is expected to highlight basic information related to mask-wearing and COVID-19 with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

You can vote here.

The public voting contest began on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, and will end on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, by noon CST.

The first-place winner will receive $600, and the second and third place winners will receive $400 and $200 respectively. Two other honorable mention videos will be posted online along with the winners’ videos.

